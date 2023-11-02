Ukraine should have realized long ago that it is absurd to even talk about the possibility of its victory on the battlefield, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

November 2, 2023, 17:43 Kremlin slams discussions on possibility of Ukraine's victory in conflict 'absurd'

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 2 , ARTSAKHPRESS: "The Kiev regime should have realized long ago that it is absurd to even talk about any prospects of the Kiev regime's victory on the battlefield. And the sooner the Kiev regime itself realizes this, the sooner some prospects will open up," the Kremlin spokesman said.