Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
International

Putin revokes Russia's ratification of nuclear test ban treaty

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law on Russia's withdrawal from the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT), which the country signed in 1996 and ratified in 2000, TASS news agency reports.

Putin revokes Russia's ratification of nuclear test ban treaty

Putin revokes Russia's ratification of nuclear test ban treaty

STEPANAKERT,  NOVEMBER 2 , ARTSAKHPRESS: The document was supposed to become the main international legal instrument for stopping any kind of nuclear testing. To date, however, the treaty has not entered into force because it has not been ratified by 8 of the 44 "Annex 2 states" - states that participated in the CTBT's negotiations between 1994 and 1996 and possessed nuclear power reactors or research reactors at that time.

Russia’s withdrawal is designed to restore parity in nuclear arms control commitments, according to TASS. It is specified that the document creates a legal basis for Russia to withdraw its instrument of ratification, but does not imply the country's withdrawal from the CTBT.

The Kremlin said earlier that the withdrawal of ratification of the treaty equalizes the situation in the field of nuclear testing for Moscow and Washington, which never ratified the document. The Kremlin said that the withdrawal of the CTBT ratification does not mean that Russia plans to conduct nuclear tests.


     

Politics

US State Department: Any violation of Armenia sovereignty, territorial integrity will bring serious consequences

The US Department of State has reaffirmed its strong support for Armenia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, responding to the Voice of America Armenian Service's inquiry regarding the Lemkin Institute's recent concerns about Armenia and Azerbaijan.

All news from section

Azerbaijan pledges ‘guarantees’ to Karabakh Armenians after its blockade, genocide

"The government of Azerbaijan provides comprehensive guarantees for the peaceful living of Armenian-origin citizens in the Garabagh territory of Azerbaijan." The Head of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Ali Nagiyev, stated this during a meeting with Marija Pejcinovic Buric, Secretary General of the Council of Europe, news.am informs, citing APA.

Artsakh leaders given an opportunity to contact their families, says Azerbaijan's Commissioner for Human Rights

Azerbaijan Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva has announced that the former Artsakh leaders given anopportunity to contact their families.

Hungary ready to contribute to preservation of Armenian heritage in Nagorno-Karabakh

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó has expressed willingness to contribute to the preservation of Armenian cultural and spiritual heritage in Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenian FM Ararat Mirzoyan said at a joint press conference with Szijjártó.

Hungary to provide financial assistance for forcibly displaced families of Nagorno-Karabakh

Hungary will do everything to develop its relations with Armenia, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said in Yerevan on October 27.

Mijatovic: Azerbaijan must guarantee Armenians’ human rights, including to return to their homes in safety

“Human rights violations have again marked the last chapter of the long conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan in and around the Karabakh region. Full respect for human rights of all and strict adherence to relevant international standards should be now placed at the centre of the path towards reconciliation and durable peace between the two countries”, said the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, Dunja Mijatović, at the end of her visit to Armenia and Azerbaijan, including the Karabakh region, which took place from 16 to 23 October 2023.

Prime Minister Pashinyan meets Georgian counterpart in Tbilisi

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has met with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili in Tbilisi.

Economy

Russia discussing with Tehran, Baku possibility of supplying electricity via Azerbaijan to Armenia, then to Iran

Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov announced that the Kremlin is negotiating with Tehran and Baku on the possibility of exporting 300 MW of electricity through Azerbaijan to Armenia and then to Iran, using the existing infrastructure, News.am informs, citing Prime news agency.

All news from section

Russian Prime Minister due in Armenia for Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit Armenia on August 24-25 to participate in the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session, the Russian government announced Wednesday.

Cash problem arisen in Artsakh

Since Artsakh has been under blockade by Azerbaijan ever since December 12, 2022, and humanitarian cargo transportation to Artsakh has been completely stopped ever since June 15 of this year, a cash problem has arisen in Artsakh, Artsakh Republic Ministry of Finance and Economy informed.

Acquisition of hygiene items become a serious problem in Artsakh

Due to the complete blockade, the acquisition of hygiene items has also become a serious problem in Artsakh.

Artsakh Agriculture Minister: Scheduled power outages, lack of diesel fuel also cause problems in irrigation system

In the post-war period, the state made a lot of investments in Artsakh’s irrigation systems, which enabled to triple the irrigated areas, the goal of which was to solve the food security issue, Artsakh Republic Minister of Agriculture Georgi Hayriyan told Artsakhpress.

Impossible to import some agricultural products. Minister of Agriculture

Until June 15, there had been an opportunity to import certain agricultural products and seeds through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers, but then this process has become impossible until today.

Due to the lack of fuel, it is a problem to deliver local agricultural products to the residents. Georgi Hayriyan

The Ministry of Agriculture of the Artsakh Republic, is trying by all means to stand by the villagers in the production of daily bread and agricultural products, but this work is becoming more and more difficult.

Society

Greece sends humanitarian aid to Armenia for forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno- Karabakh

Greece has sent humanitarian aid to Armenia for the forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh, the Ambassador of Greece to Armenia Evangelos Tournakis said Thursday.

All news from section

Azerbaijan announces capture of other Artsakh citizen

Azerbaijan has announced the capture of an elderly Artsakh man by the name of Madat Babayan.

Pashinyan: Quite a large flow of forcibly displaced people from Karabakh are applying for Armenia citizenship

There is already quite a large flow, our sisters and brothers forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh are applying for obtaining Armenian citizenship. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said this during Thursday’s Cabinet session of the Armenian government, News.am informs.

'Apaven' company to allocate 40 million drams for assistance to displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh

'Apaven' International Freight Forwarding Company and the Armenian Red Cross Society signed a memorandum of cooperation on November 1.

Artsakh parliament speaker imprisoned by Azerbaijan contacts relatives twice from Baku

Davit Ishkhanyan, the speaker of the Artsakh National Assembly who is imprisoned by Azerbaijan, has contacted his relatives twice from Azerbaijani capital Baku.

Military

Armenian Defense Minister attends 10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum opening ceremony

Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia Suren Papikyan, in the framework of his working visit to the People’s Republic of China, on October 30 attended the “10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum” opening ceremony and a plenary session.

All news from section

Russian peacekeepers shut down 24 observation posts in Artsakh

Russian peacekeepers have shut down another observation post in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in the Askeran district, TASS reported, citing the Russian defense ministry.

Russian peacekeepers close temporary checkpoints in Askeran, Martakert and Shushi

Russian peacekeepers have closed temporary checkpoints in Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian Ministry of Defense reports.

Azerbaijan violates ceasefire, uses mortar in Askeran region

On 19 September, at around 11:10am, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire in Askeran region of Artsakh Republic by using a mortar.

MoD: Artsakh army did not carry out sabotage infiltration

Azerbaijani authorities have released more disinformation falsely accusing Artsakh Defense Army of carrying out sabotage incursion, Artsakh Republic Defense Ministry warned.

Azerbaijan fires at Armenian military positions in Jili, Gegharkunik province

On September 16, starting from 00:20 to 00:40, units of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan opened fire from small arms against the Armenian combat outposts in the area of Jili of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province.

MoD: Artsakh defense army did not carry out fortification work in Askeran region

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that allegedly at around 9:30am Friday, the Artsakh Defense Army units carried out fortification work in the Askeran region of Artsakh, and which was purportedly stopped as a result of the actions taken by the Azerbaijani units, is another disinformation.

Putin revokes Russia's ratification of nuclear test ban treaty
Greece sends humanitarian aid to Armenia for forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno- Karabakh
Azerbaijan announces capture of other Artsakh citizen
Blinken to travel to Turkey on Sunday
Pashinyan: Quite a large flow of forcibly displaced people from Karabakh are applying for Armenia citizenship
more news

Analytical

A Peace to Fail All Peace Why the Armenia-Azerbaijan Normalization Process is Doomed

On July 15, 2023, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the sixth round of trilateral peace talks in Brussels mediated by European Council President Charles Michel.

The Humanitarian Crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh Exacerbates Regional Instability

Opinion: The EU needs to facilitate a dialogue between Baku and Stepanakert

All news from section

Interview

Sanctions are only way to stop Azeri aggressive actions against Armenia, says MEP Viola von Cramon-Taubadel

German Member of the European Parliament Viola von Cramon-Taubadel believes that sanctions are the only way to restrain Azerbaijan’s aggressive steps against Armenia.

Iran to compete with Israel for influence in Azerbaijan, says expert

Without broad public support, it is not only impossible to assume the burden of responsibility, but also pointless. Samvel Babayan

All news from section

Photos

Anti-blockade protest held in Artsakh Republic
Anti-blockade protest held in Artsakh Republic
"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

‘Sending love to all Armenian people in Armenia and Artsakh,’ Snoop Dogg’s shout-out ahead of Yerevan show

All news from section

''Artsakh Little Singers'' Ensemble held reporting concert

An event dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the formation of the First Republic of Armenia held in Stepanakert

Azerbaijanis razed to the ground the Memorial of Glory perpetuating the memory of those fallen in the Great Patriotic War

Sport

Artsakh athlete registered achievments in the boxing championship

All news from section

Artsakh weightlifting championship held in Stepanakert

Shant Sargsyan and Elina Danielian to compete at European Pairs Blitz Chess Championship

Armenia beat Wales 4-2 in Euro 2024 qualifier in Cardiff

Diaspora

Alexis Ohanian: Turkey, Azerbaijan seek Armenian conquest

All news from section

Armenians are victims of ethnic cleansing in Artsakh – Kim Kardashian

Demonstration condemning Azeri actions against Nagorno-Karabakh held in Buenos Aires

Congressmen seek to prohibit U.S. military aid to Azerbaijan

International

Putin revokes Russia's ratification of nuclear test ban treaty

All news from section

Blinken to travel to Turkey on Sunday

Israeli intelligence proposes relocating 2.3 mln Gaza Palestinians to Sinai Peninsula

No plans to agree to ceasefire with Hamas, Israeli PM says

Most Read

month

week

day

Search