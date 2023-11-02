Greece sends humanitarian aid to Armenia for forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno- Karabakh

Greece has sent humanitarian aid to Armenia for the forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh, the Ambassador of Greece to Armenia Evangelos Tournakis said Thursday.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 2 , ARTSAKHPRESS: 4 tons of humanitarian goods were delivered to the Armenian authorities on November 2.

Psychologists and social workers have also arrived to Armenia to provide psychological assistance to the forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh.