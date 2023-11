Azerbaijan has announced the capture of an elderly Artsakh man by the name of Madat Babayan.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 2 , ARTSAKHPRESS: Babayan was allegedly captured in the Karvachar (Kelbajar) region, on suspicion of “committing terrorist acts with the intention of national enmity," APA reported, citing the Azerbaijan State Security Service (SSS).

Babayan is accused also of participating in "illegal armed detachments."