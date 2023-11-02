'Apaven' company to allocate 40 million drams for assistance to displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh

'Apaven' International Freight Forwarding Company and the Armenian Red Cross Society signed a memorandum of cooperation on November 1.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 2 , ARTSAKHPRESS: In this memorandum, both parties have expressed their willingness to combine their efforts to implement joint programs aimed at providing humanitarian support to people who have been forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia.

Accordingly, 'Apaven' LLC will make a donation of 40 million drams to the Armenian Red Cross Society and the latter, with the involvement of volunteer resources, will organize the acquisition, packaging and distribution of the humanitarian aid to the beneficiaries.

For six months, the international freight forwarding company 'Apaven' has also taken on the responsibility of financing the living expenses and purchasing essential goods for 40 of forcibly displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh who are staying in the guest house of the Byurakan Observatory.