The US Department of State has reaffirmed its strong support for Armenia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, responding to the Voice of America Armenian Service's inquiry regarding the Lemkin Institute's recent concerns about Armenia and Azerbaijan.

November 2, 2023, 09:25 US State Department: Any violation of Armenia sovereignty, territorial integrity will bring serious consequences

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 2, ARTSAKHPRESS. The Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention issued a Red Flag Alert Tuesday, and expressed deep concern about the alarming potential for an invasion of Armenia by Azerbaijan in the coming days and weeks.

Responding to the Voice of America’s query, the US State Department stressed that the United States strongly supports Armenia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, it emphasizes that any violation of that sovereignty and territorial integrity would have serious consequences, it regularly stresses its expectations, such as urging against the use of force, and continuously following the situation, noted that Armenia is a close partner and friend of the United States, and the latter looks forward to working with the Armenian authorities to strengthen Armenia's political and economic security.