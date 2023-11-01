Artsakh parliament speaker imprisoned by Azerbaijan contacts relatives twice from Baku

Davit Ishkhanyan, the speaker of the Artsakh National Assembly who is imprisoned by Azerbaijan, has contacted his relatives twice from Azerbaijani capital Baku.
"The government of Azerbaijan provides comprehensive guarantees for the peaceful living of Armenian-origin citizens in the Garabagh territory of Azerbaijan." The Head of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Ali Nagiyev, stated this during a meeting with Marija Pejcinovic Buric, Secretary General of the Council of Europe, news.am informs, citing APA.
Azerbaijan Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva has announced that the former Artsakh leaders given anopportunity to contact their families.
Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó has expressed willingness to contribute to the preservation of Armenian cultural and spiritual heritage in Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenian FM Ararat Mirzoyan said at a joint press conference with Szijjártó.
Hungary will do everything to develop its relations with Armenia, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said in Yerevan on October 27.
“Human rights violations have again marked the last chapter of the long conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan in and around the Karabakh region. Full respect for human rights of all and strict adherence to relevant international standards should be now placed at the centre of the path towards reconciliation and durable peace between the two countries”, said the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, Dunja Mijatović, at the end of her visit to Armenia and Azerbaijan, including the Karabakh region, which took place from 16 to 23 October 2023.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has met with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili in Tbilisi.
Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov announced that the Kremlin is negotiating with Tehran and Baku on the possibility of exporting 300 MW of electricity through Azerbaijan to Armenia and then to Iran, using the existing infrastructure, News.am informs, citing Prime news agency.
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit Armenia on August 24-25 to participate in the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session, the Russian government announced Wednesday.
Since Artsakh has been under blockade by Azerbaijan ever since December 12, 2022, and humanitarian cargo transportation to Artsakh has been completely stopped ever since June 15 of this year, a cash problem has arisen in Artsakh, Artsakh Republic Ministry of Finance and Economy informed.
Due to the complete blockade, the acquisition of hygiene items has also become a serious problem in Artsakh.
In the post-war period, the state made a lot of investments in Artsakh’s irrigation systems, which enabled to triple the irrigated areas, the goal of which was to solve the food security issue, Artsakh Republic Minister of Agriculture Georgi Hayriyan told Artsakhpress.
Until June 15, there had been an opportunity to import certain agricultural products and seeds through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers, but then this process has become impossible until today.
The Ministry of Agriculture of the Artsakh Republic, is trying by all means to stand by the villagers in the production of daily bread and agricultural products, but this work is becoming more and more difficult.
The meeting of the Supreme Spiritual Council of the Armenian Apostolic Church began on October 31 in the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.
An Armenian delegation led by the Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia Narek Mkrtchyan, within the framework of the working visit to Iran, participated in the forum on the development of economic cooperation between Iran and Armenia, in Tehran, the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs of the Republic of Armenia said in a statement.
The Council of Europe is preparing a comprehensive response package to the refugee influx in Armenia following a visit by the Special Representative on Migration and Refugees (SRSG) Leyla Kayacik from 11 to 13 October 2023, the official website of the Council of Europe informs.
The Russian government is simplifying the procedure for doing business in Russia for the citizens of a number of countries, news.am informs.
Slovenia is allocating €120,000 to Armenia through the ICRC to support the forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh.
A month after Azerbaijan attacked and ethnically cleansed Artsakh , Lindsey Snell, an American journalist covering conflicts and crises, spoke to the daughter of one of the very few people who stayed behind.
Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia Suren Papikyan, in the framework of his working visit to the People’s Republic of China, on October 30 attended the “10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum” opening ceremony and a plenary session.
Russian peacekeepers have shut down another observation post in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in the Askeran district, TASS reported, citing the Russian defense ministry.
Russian peacekeepers have closed temporary checkpoints in Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian Ministry of Defense reports.
On 19 September, at around 11:10am, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire in Askeran region of Artsakh Republic by using a mortar.
Azerbaijan on Tuesday issued a false statement claiming that between 8:28pm and 8:34pm Monday, the respective units of the Artsakh Defense Army jammed the GPS of a civil aircraft flying on the Baku-Tbilisi route.
Azerbaijani authorities have released more disinformation falsely accusing Artsakh Defense Army of carrying out sabotage incursion, Artsakh Republic Defense Ministry warned.
The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that allegedly at around 11:15pm Sunday, the Artsakh Defense Army units tried to carry out fortification work in the Askeran region of Artsakh Republic, which supposedly was disrupted as a result of the actions taken by the Azerbaijani units, is another disinformation.
On July 15, 2023, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the sixth round of trilateral peace talks in Brussels mediated by European Council President Charles Michel.
German Member of the European Parliament Viola von Cramon-Taubadel believes that sanctions are the only way to restrain Azerbaijan’s aggressive steps against Armenia.
