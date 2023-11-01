Artsakh parliament speaker imprisoned by Azerbaijan contacts relatives twice from Baku

Davit Ishkhanyan, the speaker of the Artsakh National Assembly who is imprisoned by Azerbaijan, has contacted his relatives twice from Azerbaijani capital Baku.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: His son, Armen Ishkhanyan, told the RFE/RL Armenian Service that his father had called them for the first time on October 10, and the second tim on October 13.

"He said that everything is normal, nothing else," said Armen Ishkhanyan, adding that on October 19, representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) had visited the speaker of Artsakh National Assembly.

The ICRC members had told his relatives that Ishkhanyan's condition is normal.