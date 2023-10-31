Azerbaijan pledges ‘guarantees’ to Karabakh Armenians after its blockade, genocide

"The government of Azerbaijan provides comprehensive guarantees for the peaceful living of Armenian-origin citizens in the Garabagh territory of Azerbaijan." The Head of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Ali Nagiyev, stated this during a meeting with Marija Pejcinovic Buric, Secretary General of the Council of Europe, news.am informs, citing APA.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 31 , ARTSAKHPRESS: “During the meeting with the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Colonel-General Ali Nagiyev provided an insight into the current security situation in the region and emphasized that Azerbaijan was always interested in the establishment of lasting peace in the region. He talked in detail about the work done by the government, the comprehensive guarantee of the Azerbaijani government for the peaceful living of citizens of Armenian-origin living in the Garabagh area of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan's efforts to ensure well-being, fundamental and reliable stability in the region, the importance of normalizing relations with Armenia and signing a peace treaty soon,” APA added.

To recall, about a year ago, Azerbaijan kept the same population of Nagorno-Karabakh under siege, to which it now "guarantees” well-being, starved them, did not allow the delivery of medicine to Karabakh, terrorized its residents, and as a result, it completed its genocidal operations with the large-scale military aggression on September 19-20 of this year. Consequently, the virtually entire Armenian population of the region left their native homes. There are only several dozen Armenians left in Nagorno-Karabakh now; they are old and sick people who simply will not survive the long journey to Armenia. Probably, Nagiyev promised them a "bright future" if, of course, we don't assume that the Azerbaijani general has a bad opinion about the intellectual capacity of the Secretary General of the Council of Europe.