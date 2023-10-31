Israeli intelligence proposes relocating 2.3 mln Gaza Palestinians to Sinai Peninsula

The Israeli government has acknowledged the existence of a document from the country's intelligence services, which proposed the idea of relocating the 2.3 million Palestinian residents of the Gaza Strip to Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, The Times of Israel reported.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 31 , ARTSAKHPRESS: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office called the document a "concept paper" that outlined only one of the hypothetical alternatives. The paper was dated October 13 and subsequently appeared in the Israeli media, the newspaper said.

It outlined the idea of moving Gaza residents to tent cities in the northern Sinai Peninsula, building permanent cities there and creating a humanitarian corridor. At the same time, the Israeli Intelligence Ministry proposed creating a special security zone inside Israel that would prevent Palestinian refugees from entering the country.

According to the newspaper, the document does not mention anything about what would happen on the territory of the Gaza Strip after the relocation of its residents. At the same time, the document’s authors called the scenario "the most desirable" for Israel's security. The Times of Israel’s source within the government said that no serious discussions about the document were taking place.

"The issue of the 'day after' has not been discussed in any official forum in Israel, which is focused at this time on destroying the governing and military capabilities of Hamas," the newspaper quoted a statement from the Israeli prime minister's office as saying.