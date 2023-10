A Turkish hospital located south of the city of Gaza came under an Israeli airstrike, the Palestinian health ministry said on Monday.

"The Palestinian-Turkish friendship hospital in Gaza came under Israeli bombardment," it said on its Facebook account. It did not say however if there are any casualties.