Azerbaijan Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva has announced that the former Artsakh leaders given anopportunity to contact their families.

October 30, 2023, 16:01 Artsakh former leaders given an opportunity to contact their families, says Azerbaijan's Commissioner for Human Rights

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 30 , ARTSAKHPRESS: "We have regular meetings. We had meetings with persons ''accused of committing war crimes against Azerbaijan, their rights are secured. '' (quotation marks by Artsakhpress)

We are sensitive to each detainee; they are given the opportunity to establish contact with their families, and they are provided with an interpreter," said the Commissioner for Human Rights of Azerbaijan, Sabina Aliyeva.