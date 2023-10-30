Artsakh former leaders given an opportunity to contact their families, says Azerbaijan's Commissioner for Human Rights

Azerbaijan Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva has announced that the former Artsakh leaders given anopportunity to contact their families.
STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 30 , ARTSAKHPRESS: "We have regular meetings. We had meetings with persons ''accused of committing war crimes against Azerbaijan, their rights are secured. '' (quotation marks by Artsakhpress)
We are sensitive to each detainee; they are given the opportunity to establish contact with their families, and they are provided with an interpreter," said the Commissioner for Human Rights of Azerbaijan, Sabina Aliyeva.