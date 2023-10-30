Israeli army expands ground operations in Gaza, hits 600 Hamas targets

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) continues to expand its ground operations in the Gaza Strip, hitting more than 600 military targets of the radical Hamas movement in the enclave in recent days, Tass said.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 30 , ARTSAKHPRESS: "Overnight, the IDF continued ground operations in the Gaza Strip. In addition, over the last few days, the IDF struck over 600 terror targets, including weapons depots, dozens of anti-tank missile launching positions, as well as hideouts and staging grounds used by the Hamas terrorist organization," the statement said.

"During clashes with terrorists in the Gaza Strip, IDF (the Israel Defense Forces - TASS) troops killed dozens of terrorists who barricaded themselves in buildings and tunnels, and attempted to attack the troops. Overnight, IDF troops identified armed terrorists and an anti-tank missile launching post in the area of the Al-Azhar University, and guided a fighter jet to strike them," the military said in a statement.