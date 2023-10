The death toll in Gaza has reached 8 005, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health.

October 30, 2023, 10:16 Overall 3342 children died in Gaza since start of war

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: Among the victims are 3 342 children, 2 062 women and 460 elderly people, IRNA reports. According to WAFA, 73% of victims in the Gaza Strip are children, women and the elderly.

At the same time, Israel is intensifying attacks near the Al-Quds hospital in Gaza.