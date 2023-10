Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia Suren Papikyan, in the framework of his working visit to the People’s Republic of China, on October 30 attended the “10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum” opening ceremony and a plenary session.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Ministry of Defense said in a press release.