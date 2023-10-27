A month after Azerbaijan attacked and ethnically cleansed Artsakh , Lindsey Snell, an American journalist covering conflicts and crises, spoke to the daughter of one of the very few people who stayed behind.

October 27, 2023, 18:00 Azeri authorities confiscated Armenian passports of those remaining in Artsakh, reporter

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Azerbaijani state media recently bragged about Azerbaijan establishing local telecom services, but the Armenians who stayed in NK don't have internet or mobile connections, and they aren't allowed to speak to their loved ones without being monitored,” Snell wrote on X on Thursday.

“And as part of Azerbaijan’s "reintegration" facade, Azerbaijani authorities confiscated the Armenian passports of those who remained, but haven't issued Azerbaijani passports to them. This means the Armenians who stayed in NK are currently stateless,” she added.