Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Politics

Hungary ready to contribute to preservation of Armenian heritage in Nagorno-Karabakh

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó has expressed willingness to contribute to the preservation of Armenian cultural and spiritual heritage in Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenian FM Ararat Mirzoyan said at a joint press conference with Szijjártó.

Hungary ready to contribute to preservation of Armenian heritage in Nagorno-Karabakh

Hungary ready to contribute to preservation of Armenian heritage in Nagorno-Karabakh

STEPANAKERT,  OCTOBER 27, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “After the forced displacement the issue of Armenian cultural and spiritual heritage in Nagorno-Karabakh has become more pressing. In the past we appealed to UNESCO and other international partners, there was a decision to send a UNESCO mission to Nagorno-Karabakh and adjacent regions. But as a result of multiple obstructions caused by Azerbaijan, that visit hasn’t taken place thus far. But now that mission is needed more,” Mirzoyan said, adding that Armenia is working in that direction.

Mirzoyan said that the Hungarian Foreign Minister sincerely expressed desire to step in and have his contribution in that important issue, ensure the preservation of Armenian cultural and spiritual heritage, as well as access to such sites.

Mirzoyan thanked Szijjártó for Hungary’s willingness to contribute to the issue.


     

Politics

Hungary ready to contribute to preservation of Armenian heritage in Nagorno-Karabakh

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó has expressed willingness to contribute to the preservation of Armenian cultural and spiritual heritage in Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenian FM Ararat Mirzoyan said at a joint press conference with Szijjártó.

All news from section

Hungary to provide financial assistance for forcibly displaced families of Nagorno-Karabakh

Hungary will do everything to develop its relations with Armenia, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said in Yerevan on October 27.

Mijatovic: Azerbaijan must guarantee Armenians’ human rights, including to return to their homes in safety

“Human rights violations have again marked the last chapter of the long conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan in and around the Karabakh region. Full respect for human rights of all and strict adherence to relevant international standards should be now placed at the centre of the path towards reconciliation and durable peace between the two countries”, said the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, Dunja Mijatović, at the end of her visit to Armenia and Azerbaijan, including the Karabakh region, which took place from 16 to 23 October 2023.

Prime Minister Pashinyan meets Georgian counterpart in Tbilisi

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has met with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili in Tbilisi.

Prime Minister Pashinyan meets Georgian counterpart in Tbilisi

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has met with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili in Tbilisi.

Forcibly displaced from Karabakh to be given refugee status

The Armenian government has granted a Temporary Protected Status to the forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh.

PM Garibashvili: Georgia has announced that it is ready to work with Armenia, Azerbaijan to achieve peace

Georgia has announced that it is ready to work with Armenia and Azerbaijan to achieve long-term peace in the South Caucasus, stated Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili.

Economy

Russia discussing with Tehran, Baku possibility of supplying electricity via Azerbaijan to Armenia, then to Iran

Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov announced that the Kremlin is negotiating with Tehran and Baku on the possibility of exporting 300 MW of electricity through Azerbaijan to Armenia and then to Iran, using the existing infrastructure, News.am informs, citing Prime news agency.

All news from section

Russian Prime Minister due in Armenia for Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit Armenia on August 24-25 to participate in the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session, the Russian government announced Wednesday.

Cash problem arisen in Artsakh

Since Artsakh has been under blockade by Azerbaijan ever since December 12, 2022, and humanitarian cargo transportation to Artsakh has been completely stopped ever since June 15 of this year, a cash problem has arisen in Artsakh, Artsakh Republic Ministry of Finance and Economy informed.

Acquisition of hygiene items become a serious problem in Artsakh

Due to the complete blockade, the acquisition of hygiene items has also become a serious problem in Artsakh.

Artsakh Agriculture Minister: Scheduled power outages, lack of diesel fuel also cause problems in irrigation system

In the post-war period, the state made a lot of investments in Artsakh’s irrigation systems, which enabled to triple the irrigated areas, the goal of which was to solve the food security issue, Artsakh Republic Minister of Agriculture Georgi Hayriyan told Artsakhpress.

Impossible to import some agricultural products. Minister of Agriculture

Until June 15, there had been an opportunity to import certain agricultural products and seeds through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers, but then this process has become impossible until today.

Due to the lack of fuel, it is a problem to deliver local agricultural products to the residents. Georgi Hayriyan

The Ministry of Agriculture of the Artsakh Republic, is trying by all means to stand by the villagers in the production of daily bread and agricultural products, but this work is becoming more and more difficult.

Society

Azeri authorities confiscated Armenian passports of those remaining in Artsakh, reporter

A month after Azerbaijan attacked and ethnically cleansed Artsakh , Lindsey Snell, an American journalist covering conflicts and crises, spoke to the daughter of one of the very few people who stayed behind.

All news from section

Great efforts should be made so that the Armenians of Karabakh want to return there– PM

Taking into account the fact of ethnic cleansing, starving people, in fact, forced displacement, very great efforts should be made so that the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh would have the desire to return there, if the possibility of this realistically exists.

Noubar Afeyan to donate $2M to those displaced from Karabakh, more than 100,000 people to receive assistance

Noubar Afeyan, Co-Founder of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative, and Anna Afeyan, Co-Chair of the Afeyan Foundation, announce a commitment of $2 million to serve over 100,000 displaced people from Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) who were uprooted from their homes following the deadly attacks by Azerbaijan in September.

Armenian government launches additional financial support program for forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh

The Government of Armenia is launching a new financial assistance program for the forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced Monday.

Argentina sends humanitarian aid to Armenia for forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno- Karabakh

Argentina has sent humanitarian aid to Armenia to meet the needs of the forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh.

72 babies born in families of displaced people from Artsakh

A total of 72 babies were born in the families of forcibly displaced people from Artsakh.

More than 3,000 people forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh have already left Armenia

As of today, more than 3,000 people forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh have left Armenia. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced this at the Cabinet meeting of the Armenian government Thursday.

Military

Russian peacekeepers close temporary checkpoints in Askeran, Martakert and Shushi

Russian peacekeepers have closed temporary checkpoints in Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian Ministry of Defense reports.

All news from section

Russian peacekeepers shut down 24 observation posts in Artsakh

Russian peacekeepers have shut down another observation post in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in the Askeran district, TASS reported, citing the Russian defense ministry.

Azerbaijan violates ceasefire, uses mortar in Askeran region

On 19 September, at around 11:10am, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire in Askeran region of Artsakh Republic by using a mortar.

Artsakh army dismisses Azerbaijan claim on jamming Baku-Tbilisi flight GPS

Azerbaijan on Tuesday issued a false statement claiming that between 8:28pm and 8:34pm Monday, the respective units of the Artsakh Defense Army jammed the GPS of a civil aircraft flying on the Baku-Tbilisi route.

MoD: Artsakh army did not carry out sabotage infiltration

Azerbaijani authorities have released more disinformation falsely accusing Artsakh Defense Army of carrying out sabotage incursion, Artsakh Republic Defense Ministry warned.

MoD: Artsakh Defense Army units did not carry out fortification work in Askeran region

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that allegedly at around 11:15pm Sunday, the Artsakh Defense Army units tried to carry out fortification work in the Askeran region of Artsakh Republic, which supposedly was disrupted as a result of the actions taken by the Azerbaijani units, is another disinformation.

Azerbaijan fires at Armenian military positions in Jili, Gegharkunik province

On September 16, starting from 00:20 to 00:40, units of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan opened fire from small arms against the Armenian combat outposts in the area of Jili of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province.

Azeri authorities confiscated Armenian passports of those remaining in Artsakh, reporter
Hungary ready to contribute to preservation of Armenian heritage in Nagorno-Karabakh
Hungary to provide financial assistance for forcibly displaced families of Nagorno-Karabakh
Mijatovic: Azerbaijan must guarantee Armenians’ human rights, including to return to their homes in safety
Sanctions are only way to stop Azeri aggressive actions against Armenia, says MEP Viola von Cramon-Taubadel
more news

Analytical

A Peace to Fail All Peace Why the Armenia-Azerbaijan Normalization Process is Doomed

On July 15, 2023, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the sixth round of trilateral peace talks in Brussels mediated by European Council President Charles Michel.

The Humanitarian Crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh Exacerbates Regional Instability

Opinion: The EU needs to facilitate a dialogue between Baku and Stepanakert

All news from section

Interview

Sanctions are only way to stop Azeri aggressive actions against Armenia, says MEP Viola von Cramon-Taubadel

German Member of the European Parliament Viola von Cramon-Taubadel believes that sanctions are the only way to restrain Azerbaijan’s aggressive steps against Armenia.

Iran to compete with Israel for influence in Azerbaijan, says expert

Without broad public support, it is not only impossible to assume the burden of responsibility, but also pointless. Samvel Babayan

All news from section

Photos

Anti-blockade protest held in Artsakh Republic
Anti-blockade protest held in Artsakh Republic
"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

‘Sending love to all Armenian people in Armenia and Artsakh,’ Snoop Dogg’s shout-out ahead of Yerevan show

All news from section

''Artsakh Little Singers'' Ensemble held reporting concert

An event dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the formation of the First Republic of Armenia held in Stepanakert

Azerbaijanis razed to the ground the Memorial of Glory perpetuating the memory of those fallen in the Great Patriotic War

Sport

Artsakh athlete registered achievments in the boxing championship

All news from section

Artsakh weightlifting championship held in Stepanakert

Shant Sargsyan and Elina Danielian to compete at European Pairs Blitz Chess Championship

Armenia beat Wales 4-2 in Euro 2024 qualifier in Cardiff

Diaspora

Alexis Ohanian: Turkey, Azerbaijan seek Armenian conquest

All news from section

Armenians are victims of ethnic cleansing in Artsakh – Kim Kardashian

Demonstration condemning Azeri actions against Nagorno-Karabakh held in Buenos Aires

Congressmen seek to prohibit U.S. military aid to Azerbaijan

International

US will 'take the appropriate action' in response to any escalation in Middle East, Lloyd Austin says

All news from section

US, EU insist on delaying ground operation, Israel intends to ‘eliminate Hamas’

US, EU warn about threat of Ukrainian economic collapse

Georgian Parliament fails to impeach President Zurabishvili

Most Read

month

week

day

Search