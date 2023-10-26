Forcibly displaced from Karabakh to be given refugee status

The Armenian government has granted a Temporary Protected Status to the forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the Cabinet meeting Thursday, the government of Armenia approved the description of the identity document of the person forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh under temporary protection, as well as the refugee who received temporary protection and the procedure for its issuance.

Minister of Justice Grigor Minasyan, presenting the respective draft decision, noted the persons who will be taken under temporary protection by the Armenian government's decision. Accordingly, they are persons who are registered in the population register of Nagorno-Karabakh, persons residing in the territory of Armenia or outside Armenia, whose last registered address was in Nagorno-Karabakh, and the 3rd group are persons who were not registered in the population register of Nagorno-Karabakh, but lived in Nagorno-Karabakh and were registered by the Migration and Citizenship Service of Armenia after September 19.

Grigor Minasyan emphasized that persons taken under temporary protection become refugees by force of law and enjoy the rights provided for refugees by law and international conventions, including the 1951 Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees.