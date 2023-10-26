Georgia has announced that it is ready to work with Armenia and Azerbaijan to achieve long-term peace in the South Caucasus, stated Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili.

October 26, 2023, 12:37 PM Garibashvili: Georgia has announced that it is ready to work with Armenia, Azerbaijan to achieve peace

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: “We are ready to work with our neighbors and friends, with Armenia and Azerbaijan, so that lasting peace is at last established in South Caucasus,”the Georgian PM said during the 4th Tbilisi Silk Road Forum.

Garibashvili has numerously offered Georgia’s mediation in the Armenian-Azeri talks.