Pashinyan arrives in Georgia

October 27, 2023 11:33

Mijatovic: Azerbaijan must guarantee Armenians’ human rights, including to return to their homes in safety

“Human rights violations have again marked the last chapter of the long conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan in and around the Karabakh region. Full respect for human rights of all and strict adherence to relevant international standards should be now placed at the centre of the path towards reconciliation and durable peace between the two countries”, said the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, Dunja Mijatović, at the end of her visit to Armenia and Azerbaijan, including the Karabakh region, which took place from 16 to 23 October 2023.