Canada supports the territorial integrity of Armenia. Visiting Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly stated this at Wednesday’s joint press conference with Armenian FM Ararat Mirzoyan, in Yerevan, news.am informs.

October 25, 2023, 15:31 Melanie Joly: Canada expects Armenia’s territorial integrity to be respected

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Canadian diplomat stressed the importance of maintaining the principle of non-use of force, and called on the Azerbaijani authorities to respect the rights of the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh to return to their homes.

Joly recalled that the Azerbaijani military aggression of September 19 was preceded by its illegal blockade of Nagorno Karabakh, and said that Canada will increase aid to the Armenian refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh.

Answering the question about the chances of imposing sanctions on Azerbaijan, the Canadian FM noted that all options are on the table, they expect the territorial integrity of Armenia to be respected, and they are attentive to this matter.

Also, Melanie Joly informed about her visit to the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan, and in memory of the victims of this tragedy.