The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Baku Delegation representatives visited Nagorno-Karabakh former presidents Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan and Arayik Harutyunyan, former state minister Ruben Vardanyan, former foreign minister David Babayan, former Defense Army commander Levon Mnatsakanyan, and former National Assembly speaker Davit Ishkhanyan.

October 24, 2023, 20:03 Red Cross representatives visit Karabakh ex-officials imprisoned in Azerbaijan

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The visit took place on October 20, within the framework of ICRC standard procedures. The arrestees were given the opportunity to contact their relatives," Zara Amatuni, Communication and Prevention Program Manager of the ICRC Armenia office,said.