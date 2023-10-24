Noubar Afeyan to donate $2M to those displaced from Karabakh

Noubar Afeyan, Co-Founder of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative, and Anna Afeyan, Co-Chair of the Afeyan Foundation, announce a commitment of $2 million to serve over 100,000 displaced people from Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) who were uprooted from their homes following the deadly attacks by Azerbaijan in September.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: The donation will be provided by the Afeyan Foundation, which previously teamed up with Aurora to help the people of Artsakh in the aftermath of the 2020 war. The latest financial support will focus on several areas including meeting basic needs, providing medical and psychosocial care, and establishing longer-term educational opportunities.