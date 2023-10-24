US State Department: We welcome any good-faith engagements that contribute to peace in South Caucasus

So with respect to the Armenia-Azerbaijan question of it, we welcome any good-faith engagements that contribute to peace and stability for the people of the South Caucasus regardless of where those talks happen or who is hosting them. Matthew Miller, Spokesperson of the US Department of State, announced this during Monday’s Department press briefing, as he commented on the "3+3" meeting in Iran.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: "But that being said, we recognize the South Caucasus’ delicate geographic position regarding Iran and Russia, but we have not found these countries to be reliable partners, to understate matters," Miller added.