The second meeting of the 3+3 regional platform issued a joint communiqué.

October 24, 2023, 11:07 3+3 regional platform second meeting issues joint communique

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: It reads as follows:

Upon the invitation of H.E. Mr. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran and in presence of H.E. Mr. Ararat Mirzoyan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia, H.E. Mr. Jeyhun Bayramov, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, H.E. Mr. Sergey Lavrov, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation and H.E. Mr. Hakan Fidan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, the second meeting of the “3+3” regional platform was held on 23 October 2023 in Tehran.

The Ministers:

1- Taking into account the importance of developing friendly relations between countries based on mutual interests and good neighborliness, they emphasized in this regard the importance of peaceful settlement of disputes, respect for sovereignty, political independence, territorial integrity, inviolability of internationally recognized borders, non-interference in internal affairs, prohibition on the threat or use of force and respect for human rights based on all the principles of the United Nations Charter.

While expressing their views on various international issues, they discussed the most significant issues in the region and emphasized the importance of platforms like the Consultative Regional Platform "3+3" in providing opportunities for constructive dialogue and establishing mutually beneficial cooperation between the countries of the region that have the primary role in this regard. Highlighted the positive impact of the economic cooperation on strengthening mutual trust, the well-being of nations and the stability of the region. Emphasizing the importance of cultural cooperation, people-to-people contacts and joint projects in the field of education, science, tourism, culture and sports. In order to enhance lasting peace and economic development of the region, they will strengthen bilateral and multilateral consultation and interaction. Welcoming the ongoing processes of normalization and development of relations between all the countries of the region. While positively evaluating the results of this meeting, they reaffirmed the openness of this Platform for equal participation of Georgia. The Ministers also exchanged views on the situation in Gaza. They emphasized the need for immediate termination of targeting innocent civilians. The Foreign Ministers of the Republic of Armenia, the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Republic of Türkiye and the Russian Federation thanked the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the good reception and successful holding of this meeting.

With an assessment of the regular meetings of the “3+3” Regional Platform in expanding and strengthening the environment of trust and cooperation in the region, they agreed that the next meeting will be held in Türkiye on a date that will be coordinated through diplomatic channels.

October 23, 2023 - Tehran