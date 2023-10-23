The Government of Armenia is launching a new financial assistance program for the forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced Monday.
Armenian government launches additional financial support program for forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh
Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Khachatryan will present details on the new project later on Monday, he added.
“In the coming days we will start discussions about the long-term assistance issues for accommodation of our forcibly displaced brothers and sisters of Nagorno-Karabakh, which will be maximally matched with similar programs envisaged for citizens of Armenia. I hope that our forcibly displaced brothers and sisters of Nagorno-Karabakh who are capable to work will find employment in Armenia in the coming two months. Of course the government will provide support in this issue by all possible means,” Pashinyan said.
The Armenian government has already launched two financial support programs. Each forcibly displaced person of Nagorno-Karabakh has received a lump sum 100,000-dram support. The forcibly displaced persons will also receive 50,000 drams each per month for 6 months for accommodation and utility expenses.