Society

Argentina sends humanitarian aid to Armenia for forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno- Karabakh

Argentina has sent humanitarian aid to Armenia to meet the needs of the forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh.

STEPANAKERT,  OCTOBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The plane carrying approximately 11 tons of humanitarian aid consisting of warm clothes, footwear, children’s hygiene products, towels, electric heaters and other items has landed in Zvartnots airport.

The flight from Buenos Aires was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship and its White Helmets agency, in collaboration with Enrique Piñeyro's Solidaire Foundation.


     

Politics

President Harutyunyan to deliver public address soon

Artsakh President Samvel Shahramanyan will deliver a public address in the near future, the Artsakh Information Center informs.

Pashinyan meets with CoE's Mijatović

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has met with Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatović.

European Parliament President expresses unwavering support to Armenia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity

President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola has expressed unwavering support to Armenia’s independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of borders.

Roberta Metsola: We express our unconditional support for Armenia sovereignty, inviolability of borders

Hosting you here proves that we are faithful to Armenia and you are faithful to the European family. This was stated by the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, during a joint news conference Tuesday with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Strasbourg, France, news.am informs.

Artsakh representative office in Armenia now houses Artsakh government, under President’s leadership

The Artsakh state apparatus, led by the President of Artsakh, is currently housed in the Artsakh representative office in Armenia. Armine Hayrapetyan, press officer of the representative office, told this NEWS.am.

Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights to visit Armenia

The Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, Dunja Mijatović, will visit Armenia and Azerbaijan, including the Karabakh region, from 16 to 23 October 2023 with a focus on the human rights situation of people affected by the conflict, her office said in a statement.

Nothing can legitimize genocide of Artsakh’s indigenous people. Beglaryan

Dictator and genocider Ilham Aliyev visited Artsakh capital Stepanakert and other occupied communities of Artsakh Sunday. Artak Beglaryan, former Minister of State of Artsakh, noted this on X—former Twitter.

Economy

Russia discussing with Tehran, Baku possibility of supplying electricity via Azerbaijan to Armenia, then to Iran

Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov announced that the Kremlin is negotiating with Tehran and Baku on the possibility of exporting 300 MW of electricity through Azerbaijan to Armenia and then to Iran, using the existing infrastructure, News.am informs, citing Prime news agency.

Russian Prime Minister due in Armenia for Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit Armenia on August 24-25 to participate in the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session, the Russian government announced Wednesday.

Cash problem arisen in Artsakh

Since Artsakh has been under blockade by Azerbaijan ever since December 12, 2022, and humanitarian cargo transportation to Artsakh has been completely stopped ever since June 15 of this year, a cash problem has arisen in Artsakh, Artsakh Republic Ministry of Finance and Economy informed.

Acquisition of hygiene items become a serious problem in Artsakh

Due to the complete blockade, the acquisition of hygiene items has also become a serious problem in Artsakh.

Artsakh Agriculture Minister: Scheduled power outages, lack of diesel fuel also cause problems in irrigation system

In the post-war period, the state made a lot of investments in Artsakh’s irrigation systems, which enabled to triple the irrigated areas, the goal of which was to solve the food security issue, Artsakh Republic Minister of Agriculture Georgi Hayriyan told Artsakhpress.

Impossible to import some agricultural products. Minister of Agriculture

Until June 15, there had been an opportunity to import certain agricultural products and seeds through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers, but then this process has become impossible until today.

Due to the lack of fuel, it is a problem to deliver local agricultural products to the residents. Georgi Hayriyan

The Ministry of Agriculture of the Artsakh Republic, is trying by all means to stand by the villagers in the production of daily bread and agricultural products, but this work is becoming more and more difficult.

Society

72 babies born in families of displaced people from Artsakh

A total of 72 babies were born in the families of forcibly displaced people from Artsakh.

More than 3,000 people forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh have already left Armenia

As of today, more than 3,000 people forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh have left Armenia. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced this at the Cabinet meeting of the Armenian government Thursday.

I noticed persistent occupation by Azerbaijan of entire sections of Armenian territory: French Ambassador

Ambassador of France to Armenia Olivier Decottignies said that in Armenia he witnessed the persistent occupation of the sovereign territories of Armenia by Azerbaijan.

The Wings of Tatev cable car has been nominated for World Travel Awards 2023

The Wings of Tatev cable car has once again been nominated for the prestigious international tourism award, World Travel Awards 2023, in the category of "World's Leading Cable Car Ride 2023". The project previously won in this category in 2021. Now it is competing with cable cars from Bolivia, Brazil, Vietnam, Canada, New Zealand, the USA, and South Africa.

Vagif Khachatryan pleads not guilty in Baku court

Artsakh resident Vagif Khachatryan, who has been abducted by the Azerbaijani authorities, pleaded not guilty to charges that he committed crimes against Azerbaijanis.

190 Armenians evacuated from Tel Aviv

190 Armenian citizens and ethnic Armenians, including more than 70 children, are being transported to Yerevan on board a special flight from Tel Aviv organized by the Armenian government.

Military

Russian peacekeepers close temporary checkpoints in Askeran, Martakert and Shushi

Russian peacekeepers have closed temporary checkpoints in Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian Ministry of Defense reports.

Russian peacekeepers shut down 24 observation posts in Artsakh

Russian peacekeepers have shut down another observation post in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in the Askeran district, TASS reported, citing the Russian defense ministry.

Azerbaijan violates ceasefire, uses mortar in Askeran region

On 19 September, at around 11:10am, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire in Askeran region of Artsakh Republic by using a mortar.

Artsakh army dismisses Azerbaijan claim on jamming Baku-Tbilisi flight GPS

Azerbaijan on Tuesday issued a false statement claiming that between 8:28pm and 8:34pm Monday, the respective units of the Artsakh Defense Army jammed the GPS of a civil aircraft flying on the Baku-Tbilisi route.

MoD: Artsakh army did not carry out sabotage infiltration

Azerbaijani authorities have released more disinformation falsely accusing Artsakh Defense Army of carrying out sabotage incursion, Artsakh Republic Defense Ministry warned.

MoD: Artsakh Defense Army units did not carry out fortification work in Askeran region

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that allegedly at around 11:15pm Sunday, the Artsakh Defense Army units tried to carry out fortification work in the Askeran region of Artsakh Republic, which supposedly was disrupted as a result of the actions taken by the Azerbaijani units, is another disinformation.

Azerbaijan fires at Armenian military positions in Jili, Gegharkunik province

On September 16, starting from 00:20 to 00:40, units of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan opened fire from small arms against the Armenian combat outposts in the area of Jili of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province.

Analytical

A Peace to Fail All Peace Why the Armenia-Azerbaijan Normalization Process is Doomed

On July 15, 2023, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the sixth round of trilateral peace talks in Brussels mediated by European Council President Charles Michel.

The Humanitarian Crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh Exacerbates Regional Instability

Opinion: The EU needs to facilitate a dialogue between Baku and Stepanakert

Interview

Iran to compete with Israel for influence in Azerbaijan, says expert

Azerbaijan doesn’t generally seek to fully cut off its relations with Iran but is rather aiming to push Iran to launch the Rasht-Astara section of the North-South corridor and build the 162km long railway, according to expert on Iran Harut Artin Arakelyan.

Without broad public support, it is not only impossible to assume the burden of responsibility, but also pointless. Samvel Babayan

Azerbaijan tried and is trying to compensate for the lack of any legal argument for its claims to Nagorno-Karabakh with aggression. Masis Mayilian

Photos

Anti-blockade protest held in Artsakh Republic
Anti-blockade protest held in Artsakh Republic
"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
Videos

Culture

‘Sending love to all Armenian people in Armenia and Artsakh,’ Snoop Dogg’s shout-out ahead of Yerevan show

''Artsakh Little Singers'' Ensemble held reporting concert

An event dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the formation of the First Republic of Armenia held in Stepanakert

Azerbaijanis razed to the ground the Memorial of Glory perpetuating the memory of those fallen in the Great Patriotic War

Sport

Artsakh athlete registered achievments in the boxing championship

Artsakh weightlifting championship held in Stepanakert

Shant Sargsyan and Elina Danielian to compete at European Pairs Blitz Chess Championship

Armenia beat Wales 4-2 in Euro 2024 qualifier in Cardiff

Diaspora

Alexis Ohanian: Turkey, Azerbaijan seek Armenian conquest

Armenians are victims of ethnic cleansing in Artsakh – Kim Kardashian

Demonstration condemning Azeri actions against Nagorno-Karabakh held in Buenos Aires

Congressmen seek to prohibit U.S. military aid to Azerbaijan

International

US will 'take the appropriate action' in response to any escalation in Middle East, Lloyd Austin says

US, EU insist on delaying ground operation, Israel intends to ‘eliminate Hamas’

US, EU warn about threat of Ukrainian economic collapse

Georgian Parliament fails to impeach President Zurabishvili

