October 23, 2023, 10:19 US will 'take the appropriate action' in response to any escalation in Middle East, Lloyd Austin says

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We're concerned about potential escalation. In fact, what we're seeing is the prospect of a significant escalation of attacks on our troops and our people throughout the region," Austin told ABC.

"And because of that, we're going to do what's necessary to make sure that our troops are in the right position, they're protected and that we have the ability to respond."

Austin previously announced the deployment of additional missile defense systems and corresponding additional US troops in the Middle East. The deployments complement a number of other US moves since Hamas attacked Israel, including deploying 2,000 Marines as well as two aircraft carrier groups to the eastern Mediterranean.

Austin said the deployment of THAAD, as well as additional Patriot systems, to locations in the region is aimed at protecting US troops in the area. THAAD and Patriots are air defense systems designed to shoot down short- and medium-range ballistic missiles.

These steps will strengthen regional deterrence efforts, and strengthen the protection of US forces in the region and help protect Israel, Austin added.

"If any group or any country is looking to widen this conflict and take advantage of this very unfortunate situation that we see, our advice is: don't. We maintain the right to defend ourselves, and we won't hesitate to take the appropriate action," Austin said.

With the prospect of an Israeli ground invasion of Gaza, Austin said he called on Israeli officials, and particularly Israeli defense minister Yoav Galant, to conduct their actions in accordance with the laws of war.

He said the creation of two states is still very acceptable.