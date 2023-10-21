The US and EU insist on the need to postpone the ground operation in Gaza, Bloomberg writes.

October 21, 2023, 12:34 US, EU insist on delaying ground operation, Israel intends to ‘eliminate Hamas’

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to Cursor, this request is related to exhausting the possibilities of releasing the hostages through the mediation of Qatar.

At the same time, according to Times of Israel, the country's Prime Minister's Office reported that Netanyahu had identified a goal - the elimination of Hamas.

“All talk of decisions to hand over the Gaza Strip to the Palestinian Authority or any other party is a lie,” Netanyahu said.