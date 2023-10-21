US, EU warn about threat of Ukrainian economic collapse

The European Union and the United States warned about risks of the collapse for the Ukrainian economy in their statement released after the EU-US summit in Washington.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: The United States and the European Union "remain unwavering in our long-term political, financial, humanitarian, and military support to Ukraine," according to the statement, Tass informs.

"We recognize the urgency of ensuring that Russia does not succeed in collapsing the Ukrainian economy and of intensifying our efforts to help ensure assistance meets Ukraine’s highest priority needs," the statement reads.