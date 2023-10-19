72 babies born in families of displaced people from Artsakh

A total of 72 babies were born in the families of forcibly displaced people from Artsakh.
STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: Armenia’s Deputy Health Minister Armen Nazaryan said on Thursday, Panorama.am informs.
“37 of them were born in Yerevan and 35 in provinces,” he told a news briefing.
38,102 displaced people have been registered at primary health care centers, the official said.
167 victims of the mid-September hospitalities and a fuel depot explosion in Artsakh remain hospitalized in Armenia. 26 of them are in grave condition and 10 in critical condition.
19 Artsakh patients continue their treatment abroad, Nazaryan added.