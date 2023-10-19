President Harutyunyan to deliver public address soon

Artsakh President Samvel Shahramanyan will deliver a public address in the near future, the Artsakh Information Center informs.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: "False information being disseminated by some mass media and social networks that as if after the hostilities of September 19, the government of the Artsakh Republic bought apartments or property from various persons, provided loans or cash, does not correspond to reality. We inform that President Samvel Shahramanyan will reflect on this and a number of other matters in his public speech in the near future.

We urge the citizens who have such information to contact the law enforcement agencies of Armenia, submit relevant reports about the crime," the Artsakh Information Center stated, in particular.