More than 3,000 people forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh have already left Armenia

As of today, more than 3,000 people forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh have left Armenia. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced this at the Cabinet meeting of the Armenian government Thursday.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: “As of today, more than 3000 forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh have left the Republic of Armenia. I don’t want to make conclusions regarding this topic. Perhaps most of them are visiting their family members to spend some time with them. I hope we are giving this message very clear, and also call on our brothers and sisters forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh to consider staying in Armenia a priority . We are doing everything to support them. In the case when there will be de-facto no desire or opportunity to return to Nagorno-Karabakh, our policy is to do everything so that they stay in the Republic of Armenia,” Pashinyan said