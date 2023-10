Ambassador of France to Armenia Olivier Decottignies said that in Armenia he witnessed the persistent occupation of the sovereign territories of Armenia by Azerbaijan.

October 18, 2023, 18:56 I noticed persistent occupation by Azerbaijan of entire sections of Armenian territory: French Ambassador

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: “In Jermuk, with the European Union Mission in Armenia, I noticed persistent occupation by Azerbaijan of entire sections of Armenian territory,” Decottignies said in a post on X.