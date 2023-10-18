Pashinyan meets with CoE's Mijatović

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has met with Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatović.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: Pashinyan and Mijatović discussed the humanitarian situation resulting from the forced displacement of more than 100,000 Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of Azerbaijan’s policy of ethnic cleansing, and future steps of the assistance by international community, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a readout.

PM Pashinyan welcomed Dunja Mijatović’s visit to Armenia and expressed certainty that it will contribute to becoming acquainted with the challenges and problems on the ground.

Dunja Mijatović added that her goal is to assess the existing needs, including those related to ensuring the rights of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh.

"The sides also exchanged views on the reforms implemented by the Armenian government in the direction of human rights protection, as well as further bilateral cooperation," the PM's office added.