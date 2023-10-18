Turkey and Azerbaijan have a stated goal to conquer Armenia following the expulsion of Armenians from Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian says.

October 18, 2023, 14:54 Alexis Ohanian: Turkey, Azerbaijan seek Armenian conquest

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We are a resilient people. But why do we have to be so resilient for 100+ years? The same people who still deny our genocide (that they perpetrated) are given free reign by global powers to orchestrate an expulsion that we all fear will lead to more conquest of Armenian land in the coming months. Turkey/Azerbaijan have a stated goal here: Armenian conquest," he wrote on X on Tuesday.