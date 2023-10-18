Death toll in airstrike on Gaza hospital climbs to 800, WHO condemns Israeli attack

The death toll as a result of the Israeli airstrike on a hospital in Gaza has reached 800, reported the Gaza ministry of health.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: It is noted that there were only civilians in the hospital: patients, doctors and caregivers, as well as displaced persons.

The World Health Organization (WHO) strongly condemned Israel's attack on the al-Ahli Hospital in northern Gaza.

The WHO called for immediate and active protection of civilians and providing medical assistance.

Evacuation orders should be rescinded, and international humanitarian law must be respected, which means health care must be actively protected and never targeted, the WHO said.