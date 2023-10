Artsakh resident Vagif Khachatryan, who has been abducted by the Azerbaijani authorities, pleaded not guilty to charges that he committed crimes against Azerbaijanis.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: The man stated that he did not participate in “crimes” against Azerbaijanis.

“The Azerbaijanis living there were close to me, I knew them all. I did not take part in any action during the fight,” he said.