Russian peacekeepers have shut down another observation post in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in the Askeran district, TASS reported, citing the Russian defense ministry.

October 17, 2023, 11:28 Russian peacekeepers shut down 24 observation posts in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Following the disarmament and dissolution of Nagorno-Karabakh armed units, one temporary observation post of the Russian peacekeeping contingent was shut down during the day," it said.

According to the ministry, no ceasefire violations were reported during the past 24 hours in the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent. "In all, eight observation points and 16 temporary observation points of Russian peacekeepers have been closed in the Askeran, Shushi, Martuni, and Martekert districts since September 19, 2023," the ministry said, adding that Russian peacekeepers are helping resume power and gas supplies to settlements in Nagorno-Karabakh.