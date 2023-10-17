President Biden to visit Israel on Wednesday: Sec. Blinken

President Joe Biden will visit Israel on Wednesday, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced Monday night, ABC News informs.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: Blinken made the announcement from Israel, where it was early Tuesday morning, following a lengthy meeting with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Beyond the news of Biden’s impending visit, Blinken also announced the U.S. and Israel will develop a plan "that will enable humanitarian aid from donor nations and multilateral organizations to reach civilians in Gaza and them alone, including the possibility of creating areas to help keep civilians out of harm's way," he said.