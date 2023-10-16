Artsakh representative office in Armenia now houses Artsakh government, under President’s leadership

The Artsakh state apparatus, led by the President of Artsakh, is currently housed in the Artsakh representative office in Armenia. Armine Hayrapetyan, press officer of the representative office, told this NEWS.am.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The representative office of Artsakh in Armenia is the Republic of Artsakh MFA division which for years has implemented certain directions of Artsakh's foreign policy in Armenia. Apart from that, the settlement of many issues of Artsakh citizens is entrusted to the representative office of Artsakh. After the 44-day war [in 2020], the operational headquarters of the Artsakh government operates at 9 Abovyan Street [in Yerevan], and most of these functions are currently performed by the headquarters itself. These are the issues related to citizens' documents, the issues related to pensions, passports, the issues of displaced Artsakh residents," said Hayrapetyan.

"At the moment, the developments taking place in the building of the Artsakh representative office are not actually on the agenda of the representation because you yourself know that the president, the head of the government, as well as the parliamentarians of Artsakh are in the building. The representative office does not coordinate their meetings, functions, therefore I cannot say what may happen in the representative office building, whether there will be a meeting or not," added Armine Hayrapetyan.