Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights to visit Armenia

The Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, Dunja Mijatović, will visit Armenia and Azerbaijan, including the Karabakh region, from 16 to 23 October 2023 with a focus on the human rights situation of people affected by the conflict, her office said in a statement.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Commissioner will hold meetings with State officials, representatives of international organisations and civil society.

A statement will be published at the end of the visit.