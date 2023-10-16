Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Politics

Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights to visit Armenia

The Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, Dunja Mijatović, will visit Armenia and Azerbaijan, including the Karabakh region, from 16 to 23 October 2023 with a focus on the human rights situation of people affected by the conflict, her office said in a statement.

Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights to visit Armenia

Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights to visit Armenia

STEPANAKERT,  OCTOBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Commissioner will hold meetings with State officials, representatives of international organisations and civil society.

A statement will be published at the end of the visit.


     

Politics

Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights to visit Armenia

The Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, Dunja Mijatović, will visit Armenia and Azerbaijan, including the Karabakh region, from 16 to 23 October 2023 with a focus on the human rights situation of people affected by the conflict, her office said in a statement.

All news from section

Nothing can legitimize genocide of Artsakh’s indigenous people. Beglaryan

Dictator and genocider Ilham Aliyev visited Artsakh capital Stepanakert and other occupied communities of Artsakh Sunday. Artak Beglaryan, former Minister of State of Artsakh, noted this on X—former Twitter.

Russia presidential spox: Putin, Aliyev did not discuss Ruben Vardanyan’s fate

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev did not discuss the fate of Ruben Vardanyan.

‘Complete disregard of any norms’, Armenian foreign ministry spox slams Azeri sham trial against kidnapped ICRC evacuee

Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ani Badalyan has slammed the “sham trial” in Azerbaijan against a kidnapped elderly Armenian man.

Tigran Avinyan sworn in as Mayor of Yerevan

Tigran Avinyan was sworn in as Mayor of Yerevan during an inauguration ceremony on October 13.

Number one issue is situation around Karabakh, but we also have another agenda, says Putin about meeting with Aliyev

NRussian President Vladimir Putin invited his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev, after negotiations with the participation of delegations, to have a tête-à-tête conversation to discuss the whole complex, including sensitive issues, news.am informs, citing RIA Novosti.

Armenia submits requests for ten provisional measures against Azerbaijan at ICJ

Armenia has named the ten provisional measures it seeks the ICJ to indicate against Azerbaijan. The request was submitted by Armenia’s agent Yeghishe Kirakosyan during the world court oral proceedings on the request for the indication of provisional measures filed by Armenia against Azerbaijan.

Economy

Russia discussing with Tehran, Baku possibility of supplying electricity via Azerbaijan to Armenia, then to Iran

Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov announced that the Kremlin is negotiating with Tehran and Baku on the possibility of exporting 300 MW of electricity through Azerbaijan to Armenia and then to Iran, using the existing infrastructure, News.am informs, citing Prime news agency.

All news from section

Russian Prime Minister due in Armenia for Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit Armenia on August 24-25 to participate in the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session, the Russian government announced Wednesday.

Cash problem arisen in Artsakh

Since Artsakh has been under blockade by Azerbaijan ever since December 12, 2022, and humanitarian cargo transportation to Artsakh has been completely stopped ever since June 15 of this year, a cash problem has arisen in Artsakh, Artsakh Republic Ministry of Finance and Economy informed.

Acquisition of hygiene items become a serious problem in Artsakh

Due to the complete blockade, the acquisition of hygiene items has also become a serious problem in Artsakh.

Artsakh Agriculture Minister: Scheduled power outages, lack of diesel fuel also cause problems in irrigation system

In the post-war period, the state made a lot of investments in Artsakh’s irrigation systems, which enabled to triple the irrigated areas, the goal of which was to solve the food security issue, Artsakh Republic Minister of Agriculture Georgi Hayriyan told Artsakhpress.

Impossible to import some agricultural products. Minister of Agriculture

Until June 15, there had been an opportunity to import certain agricultural products and seeds through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers, but then this process has become impossible until today.

Due to the lack of fuel, it is a problem to deliver local agricultural products to the residents. Georgi Hayriyan

The Ministry of Agriculture of the Artsakh Republic, is trying by all means to stand by the villagers in the production of daily bread and agricultural products, but this work is becoming more and more difficult.

Society

Judicial farce taking place in Azerbaijan in ‘criminal case’ of abducted Artsakh resident Vagif Khachatryan

A judicial farce is taking place in Baku, the Azerbaijani capital, in the "criminal case" of Nagorno-Karabakh resident Vagif Khachatryan, who was abducted by Azerbaijanis this summer, news.am informs.

All news from section

Armenia has so far allocated $100,000,000 to support forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh

The Armenian government has so far allocated a total of 100,000,000 dollars under various programs to support the forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said.

Armenian Red Cross Society, Galaxy Group of Companies unite forces for the Armenians of NK: 100 tons of aid for families

United and caring: оne of Armenia's largest conglomerates, Galaxy Group of Companies, together with the Armenian Red Cross Society, initiates a humanitarian initiative aimed at supporting forcibly displaced Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh. In this regard, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Armenian Red Cross Society and the Galaxy Group of Companies on October 11 at the headquarters of the Armenian Red Cross Society.

UNHCR representative briefs in PACE on a special program for forcibly displaced people from Nagorno-Karabakh

In the autumn session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, the Committees on Legal Affairs and Human Rights, Migration and Monitoring held joint hearings on the topic "Human rights and humanitarian situation of Karabakh Armenians and Azerbaijan's international obligations.”

234 people forcibly displaced from Artsakh continue medical treatment in Armenia

The Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia has launched the https://dimum.ssa.am platform, in which those forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh can enter their names and surnames and verify whether they are beneficiaries of the monetary assistance provided by the Armenian government.

In Artsakh ICRC continues to search for people who have not yet been relocated

The staff of the International Committee of the Red Cross continues to search for people in Nagorno-Karabakh who have not yet been evacuated, including the elderly, sick and disabled people. The delegation of the ICRC in Armenia has said.

Four patients severely injured in Artsakh are transferred to France hospitals

In accordance with the commitment undertaken in Armenian capital Yerevan by Catherine Colonna, the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, four patients severely injured in Nagorno-Karabakh were transferred to French hospitals Friday afternoon.

Military

Russian peacekeepers close temporary checkpoints in Askeran, Martakert and Shushi

Russian peacekeepers have closed temporary checkpoints in Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian Ministry of Defense reports.

All news from section

Azerbaijan violates ceasefire, uses mortar in Askeran region

On 19 September, at around 11:10am, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire in Askeran region of Artsakh Republic by using a mortar.

Artsakh army dismisses Azerbaijan claim on jamming Baku-Tbilisi flight GPS

Azerbaijan on Tuesday issued a false statement claiming that between 8:28pm and 8:34pm Monday, the respective units of the Artsakh Defense Army jammed the GPS of a civil aircraft flying on the Baku-Tbilisi route.

MoD: Artsakh army did not carry out sabotage infiltration

Azerbaijani authorities have released more disinformation falsely accusing Artsakh Defense Army of carrying out sabotage incursion, Artsakh Republic Defense Ministry warned.

MoD: Artsakh Defense Army units did not carry out fortification work in Askeran region

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that allegedly at around 11:15pm Sunday, the Artsakh Defense Army units tried to carry out fortification work in the Askeran region of Artsakh Republic, which supposedly was disrupted as a result of the actions taken by the Azerbaijani units, is another disinformation.

Azerbaijan fires at Armenian military positions in Jili, Gegharkunik province

On September 16, starting from 00:20 to 00:40, units of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan opened fire from small arms against the Armenian combat outposts in the area of Jili of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province.

MoD: Artsakh defense army did not carry out fortification work in Askeran region

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that allegedly at around 9:30am Friday, the Artsakh Defense Army units carried out fortification work in the Askeran region of Artsakh, and which was purportedly stopped as a result of the actions taken by the Azerbaijani units, is another disinformation.

Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights to visit Armenia
Nothing can legitimize genocide of Artsakh’s indigenous people. Beglaryan
Russia presidential spox: Putin, Aliyev did not discuss Ruben Vardanyan’s fate
‘Complete disregard of any norms’, Armenian foreign ministry spox slams Azeri sham trial against kidnapped ICRC evacuee
Tigran Avinyan sworn in as Mayor of Yerevan
more news

Analytical

A Peace to Fail All Peace Why the Armenia-Azerbaijan Normalization Process is Doomed

On July 15, 2023, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the sixth round of trilateral peace talks in Brussels mediated by European Council President Charles Michel.

The Humanitarian Crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh Exacerbates Regional Instability

Opinion: The EU needs to facilitate a dialogue between Baku and Stepanakert

All news from section

Interview

Iran to compete with Israel for influence in Azerbaijan, says expert

Azerbaijan doesn’t generally seek to fully cut off its relations with Iran but is rather aiming to push Iran to launch the Rasht-Astara section of the North-South corridor and build the 162km long railway, according to expert on Iran Harut Artin Arakelyan.

Without broad public support, it is not only impossible to assume the burden of responsibility, but also pointless. Samvel Babayan

Azerbaijan tried and is trying to compensate for the lack of any legal argument for its claims to Nagorno-Karabakh with aggression. Masis Mayilian

All news from section

Photos

Anti-blockade protest held in Artsakh Republic
Anti-blockade protest held in Artsakh Republic
"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

‘Sending love to all Armenian people in Armenia and Artsakh,’ Snoop Dogg’s shout-out ahead of Yerevan show

All news from section

''Artsakh Little Singers'' Ensemble held reporting concert

An event dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the formation of the First Republic of Armenia held in Stepanakert

Azerbaijanis razed to the ground the Memorial of Glory perpetuating the memory of those fallen in the Great Patriotic War

Sport

Artsakh athlete registered achievments in the boxing championship

All news from section

Artsakh weightlifting championship held in Stepanakert

Shant Sargsyan and Elina Danielian to compete at European Pairs Blitz Chess Championship

Armenia beat Wales 4-2 in Euro 2024 qualifier in Cardiff

Diaspora

Armenians are victims of ethnic cleansing in Artsakh – Kim Kardashian

All news from section

Demonstration condemning Azeri actions against Nagorno-Karabakh held in Buenos Aires

Congressmen seek to prohibit U.S. military aid to Azerbaijan

Los Angeles demonstrators call on France, China and UK to take UNSC action to end Nagorno-Karabakh blockade

International

More than 187,000 people in Gaza leave their homes

All news from section

International airlines halt flights to Israel amid safety concerns

Erdogan says everybody wins with peace in Ukraine

Ukrainians widely use cluster munitions on battlefield — Putin

Most Read

month

week

day

Search