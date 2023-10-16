Dictator and genocider Ilham Aliyev visited Artsakh capital Stepanakert and other occupied communities of Artsakh Sunday. Artak Beglaryan, former Minister of State of Artsakh, noted this on X—former Twitter.

October 16, 2023, 09:10 Nothing can legitimize genocide of Artsakh’s indigenous people. Beglaryan

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: ''Nothing can legitimize the genocide of the Artsakh indigenous people and the occupation of their ancient homeland, Beglaryan added.

Azerbaijan president Aliyev and all the perpetrators of this international crime must face responsibility,'' Artak Beglaryan concluded.