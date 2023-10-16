Nothing can legitimize genocide of Artsakh’s indigenous people. Beglaryan

Dictator and genocider Ilham Aliyev visited Artsakh capital Stepanakert and other occupied communities of Artsakh Sunday. Artak Beglaryan, former Minister of State of Artsakh, noted this on X—former Twitter.
The Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, Dunja Mijatović, will visit Armenia and Azerbaijan, including the Karabakh region, from 16 to 23 October 2023 with a focus on the human rights situation of people affected by the conflict, her office said in a statement.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev did not discuss the fate of Ruben Vardanyan.
Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ani Badalyan has slammed the “sham trial” in Azerbaijan against a kidnapped elderly Armenian man.
Tigran Avinyan was sworn in as Mayor of Yerevan during an inauguration ceremony on October 13.
NRussian President Vladimir Putin invited his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev, after negotiations with the participation of delegations, to have a tête-à-tête conversation to discuss the whole complex, including sensitive issues, news.am informs, citing RIA Novosti.
Armenia has named the ten provisional measures it seeks the ICJ to indicate against Azerbaijan. The request was submitted by Armenia’s agent Yeghishe Kirakosyan during the world court oral proceedings on the request for the indication of provisional measures filed by Armenia against Azerbaijan.
Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov announced that the Kremlin is negotiating with Tehran and Baku on the possibility of exporting 300 MW of electricity through Azerbaijan to Armenia and then to Iran, using the existing infrastructure, News.am informs, citing Prime news agency.
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit Armenia on August 24-25 to participate in the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session, the Russian government announced Wednesday.
Since Artsakh has been under blockade by Azerbaijan ever since December 12, 2022, and humanitarian cargo transportation to Artsakh has been completely stopped ever since June 15 of this year, a cash problem has arisen in Artsakh, Artsakh Republic Ministry of Finance and Economy informed.
Due to the complete blockade, the acquisition of hygiene items has also become a serious problem in Artsakh.
In the post-war period, the state made a lot of investments in Artsakh’s irrigation systems, which enabled to triple the irrigated areas, the goal of which was to solve the food security issue, Artsakh Republic Minister of Agriculture Georgi Hayriyan told Artsakhpress.
Until June 15, there had been an opportunity to import certain agricultural products and seeds through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers, but then this process has become impossible until today.
The Ministry of Agriculture of the Artsakh Republic, is trying by all means to stand by the villagers in the production of daily bread and agricultural products, but this work is becoming more and more difficult.
A judicial farce is taking place in Baku, the Azerbaijani capital, in the "criminal case" of Nagorno-Karabakh resident Vagif Khachatryan, who was abducted by Azerbaijanis this summer, news.am informs.
The Armenian government has so far allocated a total of 100,000,000 dollars under various programs to support the forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said.
United and caring: оne of Armenia's largest conglomerates, Galaxy Group of Companies, together with the Armenian Red Cross Society, initiates a humanitarian initiative aimed at supporting forcibly displaced Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh. In this regard, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Armenian Red Cross Society and the Galaxy Group of Companies on October 11 at the headquarters of the Armenian Red Cross Society.
In the autumn session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, the Committees on Legal Affairs and Human Rights, Migration and Monitoring held joint hearings on the topic "Human rights and humanitarian situation of Karabakh Armenians and Azerbaijan's international obligations.”
The Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia has launched the https://dimum.ssa.am platform, in which those forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh can enter their names and surnames and verify whether they are beneficiaries of the monetary assistance provided by the Armenian government.
The staff of the International Committee of the Red Cross continues to search for people in Nagorno-Karabakh who have not yet been evacuated, including the elderly, sick and disabled people. The delegation of the ICRC in Armenia has said.
In accordance with the commitment undertaken in Armenian capital Yerevan by Catherine Colonna, the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, four patients severely injured in Nagorno-Karabakh were transferred to French hospitals Friday afternoon.
Russian peacekeepers have closed temporary checkpoints in Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian Ministry of Defense reports.
On 19 September, at around 11:10am, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire in Askeran region of Artsakh Republic by using a mortar.
Azerbaijan on Tuesday issued a false statement claiming that between 8:28pm and 8:34pm Monday, the respective units of the Artsakh Defense Army jammed the GPS of a civil aircraft flying on the Baku-Tbilisi route.
Azerbaijani authorities have released more disinformation falsely accusing Artsakh Defense Army of carrying out sabotage incursion, Artsakh Republic Defense Ministry warned.
The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that allegedly at around 11:15pm Sunday, the Artsakh Defense Army units tried to carry out fortification work in the Askeran region of Artsakh Republic, which supposedly was disrupted as a result of the actions taken by the Azerbaijani units, is another disinformation.
On September 16, starting from 00:20 to 00:40, units of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan opened fire from small arms against the Armenian combat outposts in the area of Jili of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province.
The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that allegedly at around 9:30am Friday, the Artsakh Defense Army units carried out fortification work in the Askeran region of Artsakh, and which was purportedly stopped as a result of the actions taken by the Azerbaijani units, is another disinformation.
On July 15, 2023, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the sixth round of trilateral peace talks in Brussels mediated by European Council President Charles Michel.
Azerbaijan doesn’t generally seek to fully cut off its relations with Iran but is rather aiming to push Iran to launch the Rasht-Astara section of the North-South corridor and build the 162km long railway, according to expert on Iran Harut Artin Arakelyan.
