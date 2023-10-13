Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ani Badalyan has slammed the “sham trial” in Azerbaijan against a kidnapped elderly Armenian man.

October 13, 2023, 16:51 ‘Complete disregard of any norms’, Armenian foreign ministry spox slams Azeri sham trial against kidnapped ICRC evacuee

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: In a post on X, Badalyan said that the proceedings are a “show of complete disregard of any norms in Baku.”

“Sham "trial", show of complete disregard of any norms in Baku against Armenian civilian, 68-year-old resident of Nagorno Karabakh [NK] who under ICRC protection was being transported to Armenia for heart surgery & was abducted at illegal checkpoint weeks before ethnic cleansing in NK. Illegal abduction, in flagrant violation of IHL [international humanitarian law], is now followed by publication of videos & photos showing suffering of 68-year-old civilian. As requested by numerous int’l human rights orgs & institutions, Armenian POWs & civilians still kept hostage in Baku should be released,” Badalyan said.