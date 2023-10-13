Tigran Avinyan was sworn in as Mayor of Yerevan during an inauguration ceremony on October 13.
Tigran Avinyan sworn in as Mayor of Yerevan
STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Avinyan took the oath of office with his hand on the 782 BCE Erebuni-Yerevan foundation cuneiform inscription.
President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan, Cabinet ministers, foreign ambassadors and other officials attended the inauguration.
In his speech, Prime Minister Pashinyan congratulated Avinyan on assuming office.