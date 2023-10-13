Judicial farce taking place in Azerbaijan in ‘criminal case’ of abducted Artsakh resident Vagif Khachatryan

A judicial farce is taking place in Baku, the Azerbaijani capital, in the "criminal case" of Nagorno-Karabakh resident Vagif Khachatryan, who was abducted by Azerbaijanis this summer, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: His "case" is being presided over by Judge Jamal Ramazanov of the Baku Military Court, Azerbaijani media report. The preliminary court session is being held Friday.

A total of 59 people are considered "victims" in this fabricated case.

Khachatryan was a participant in the first Nagorno-Karabakh war in the early 1990s, and this is why the Azerbaijani authorities accuse him of serious crimes.

Vagif Khachatryan was abducted by the Azerbaijanis while crossing the Lachin corridor into Armenia—and accompanied by the ICRC.