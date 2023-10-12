NRussian President Vladimir Putin invited his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev, after negotiations with the participation of delegations, to have a tête-à-tête conversation to discuss the whole complex, including sensitive issues, news.am informs, citing RIA Novosti.
Number one issue is situation around Karabakh, but we also have another agenda, says Putin about meeting with Aliyev
STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: He clarified that during the meeting they will pay attention to issues related to the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.
“The number one issue is the situation around Karabakh, but we also have another agenda, it is quite extensive,” Putin noted.