Azerbaijan dictator Aliyev claimed that there are hidden armed groups in Artsakh forests. Artak Beglaryan

Yesterday, dictator Aliyev once again made a false statement without any evidence, claiming that there are hidden armed groups in Artsakh forests. Artak Beglaryan, former Minister of State of Artsakh, wrote this on X, former Twitter, Thursday,, referring to Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: “In reality, there is nobody armed & hidden there, if not Azerbaijani terrorists. The number of people remaining in Artsakh doesn't exceed 40,” Beglaryan added.