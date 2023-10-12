Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Politics

Azerbaijan dictator Aliyev claimed that there are hidden armed groups in Artsakh forests. Artak Beglaryan

Yesterday, dictator Aliyev once again made a false statement without any evidence, claiming that there are hidden armed groups in Artsakh forests. Artak Beglaryan, former Minister of State of Artsakh, wrote this on X, former Twitter, Thursday,, referring to Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev.

Azerbaijan dictator Aliyev claimed that there are hidden armed groups in Artsakh forests. Artak Beglaryan

Azerbaijan dictator Aliyev claimed that there are hidden armed groups in Artsakh forests. Artak Beglaryan

STEPANAKERT,  OCTOBER 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: “In reality, there is nobody armed & hidden there, if not Azerbaijani terrorists. The number of people remaining in Artsakh doesn't exceed 40,” Beglaryan added.


     

Politics

Azerbaijan dictator Aliyev claimed that there are hidden armed groups in Artsakh forests. Artak Beglaryan

Yesterday, dictator Aliyev once again made a false statement without any evidence, claiming that there are hidden armed groups in Artsakh forests. Artak Beglaryan, former Minister of State of Artsakh, wrote this on X, former Twitter, Thursday,, referring to Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev.

All news from section

UN: Karabakh Armenians’ mass displacement is linked to military operation, 9-month blockade by Azerbaijan

Thirty-four member countries of the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council are extremely concerned about the severe humanitarian and human rights crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh and the situation of the population that fled there in recent weeks, the aforementioned countries have noted in a statement.

U.S. denies Russia’s accusations of interfering in South Caucasus for ‘geopolitical ambitions’, says it seeks peace

Allegations that the United States has ‘geopolitical ambitions’ in the South Caucasus are ‘absolutely not true’ and Washington’s only goal is to ensure lasting peace and stability between Armenia and Azerbaijan, U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller has said.

Armenia PM: We are ready to continue meetings in 3+3 format

Armenia is ready to continue the meetings in the 3+3 format. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this in an interview to Public Television, news.am inform.

Zakharova comments on whether Russia will assist in releasing Armenian POWs

The official representative of Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova has commented on the possibility of Moscow assisting with the release of Armenian prisoners captured by Azerbaijan, including those captured during the 44-day war in Nagorno-Karabakh in 2020, news.am informs.

Secretary of Security Council briefs foreign experts on Azerbaijan’s policy of ethnic cleansing in Artsakh

On October 10, Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan met with representatives of Friends of Armenia, Rasmussen Global and the European Council on Foreign Relations think tanks and consultancy groups.

It’s time for peace in the South Caucasus, says Russia

The Russian peacekeeping contingent is ready to contribute to the strengthening of trust in the South Caucasus, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said.

Economy

Russia discussing with Tehran, Baku possibility of supplying electricity via Azerbaijan to Armenia, then to Iran

Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov announced that the Kremlin is negotiating with Tehran and Baku on the possibility of exporting 300 MW of electricity through Azerbaijan to Armenia and then to Iran, using the existing infrastructure, News.am informs, citing Prime news agency.

All news from section

Russian Prime Minister due in Armenia for Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit Armenia on August 24-25 to participate in the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session, the Russian government announced Wednesday.

Cash problem arisen in Artsakh

Since Artsakh has been under blockade by Azerbaijan ever since December 12, 2022, and humanitarian cargo transportation to Artsakh has been completely stopped ever since June 15 of this year, a cash problem has arisen in Artsakh, Artsakh Republic Ministry of Finance and Economy informed.

Acquisition of hygiene items become a serious problem in Artsakh

Due to the complete blockade, the acquisition of hygiene items has also become a serious problem in Artsakh.

Artsakh Agriculture Minister: Scheduled power outages, lack of diesel fuel also cause problems in irrigation system

In the post-war period, the state made a lot of investments in Artsakh’s irrigation systems, which enabled to triple the irrigated areas, the goal of which was to solve the food security issue, Artsakh Republic Minister of Agriculture Georgi Hayriyan told Artsakhpress.

Impossible to import some agricultural products. Minister of Agriculture

Until June 15, there had been an opportunity to import certain agricultural products and seeds through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers, but then this process has become impossible until today.

Due to the lack of fuel, it is a problem to deliver local agricultural products to the residents. Georgi Hayriyan

The Ministry of Agriculture of the Artsakh Republic, is trying by all means to stand by the villagers in the production of daily bread and agricultural products, but this work is becoming more and more difficult.

Society

234 people forcibly displaced from Artsakh continue medical treatment in Armenia

The Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia has launched the https://dimum.ssa.am platform, in which those forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh can enter their names and surnames and verify whether they are beneficiaries of the monetary assistance provided by the Armenian government.

All news from section

In Artsakh ICRC continues to search for people who have not yet been relocated

The staff of the International Committee of the Red Cross continues to search for people in Nagorno-Karabakh who have not yet been evacuated, including the elderly, sick and disabled people. The delegation of the ICRC in Armenia has said.

Four patients severely injured in Artsakh are transferred to France hospitals

In accordance with the commitment undertaken in Armenian capital Yerevan by Catherine Colonna, the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, four patients severely injured in Nagorno-Karabakh were transferred to French hospitals Friday afternoon.

Aliyev says UN mission will visit Artsakh again

The UN mission will visit Karabakh again in the coming days, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with Hans Henri Kluge, the regional director for Europe at the World Health Organization, news.am informs.

Azerbaijani ombudsman issues statement after meeting with Ruben Vardanyan

The Office of the Ombudsman of Azerbaijan has released a statement following a meeting with Ruben Vardanyan, the former Artsakh State Minister, Russian businessman, and philanthropist, who was arrested by Azerbaijani authorities due to his position in Artsakh.

UNESCO to send emergency mission to Armenia to help with reception of refugees from Artsakh

At the request of Armenia, UNESCO will send an emergency mission to Armenia in the coming days to assist in the reception of refugees from Artsakh. This mission will be sent to ensure continuity of education and provide psychosocial support, UNESCO noted.

100,617 forcibly displaced persons have crossed into Armenia from Artsakh

The number of forcibly displaced persons who’ve crossed into Armenia from Artsakh reached 100,617 as of 12:00, October 3.

Military

Russian peacekeepers close temporary checkpoints in Askeran, Martakert and Shushi

Russian peacekeepers have closed temporary checkpoints in Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian Ministry of Defense reports.

All news from section

Azerbaijan violates ceasefire, uses mortar in Askeran region

On 19 September, at around 11:10am, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire in Askeran region of Artsakh Republic by using a mortar.

Artsakh army dismisses Azerbaijan claim on jamming Baku-Tbilisi flight GPS

Azerbaijan on Tuesday issued a false statement claiming that between 8:28pm and 8:34pm Monday, the respective units of the Artsakh Defense Army jammed the GPS of a civil aircraft flying on the Baku-Tbilisi route.

MoD: Artsakh army did not carry out sabotage infiltration

Azerbaijani authorities have released more disinformation falsely accusing Artsakh Defense Army of carrying out sabotage incursion, Artsakh Republic Defense Ministry warned.

MoD: Artsakh Defense Army units did not carry out fortification work in Askeran region

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that allegedly at around 11:15pm Sunday, the Artsakh Defense Army units tried to carry out fortification work in the Askeran region of Artsakh Republic, which supposedly was disrupted as a result of the actions taken by the Azerbaijani units, is another disinformation.

Azerbaijan fires at Armenian military positions in Jili, Gegharkunik province

On September 16, starting from 00:20 to 00:40, units of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan opened fire from small arms against the Armenian combat outposts in the area of Jili of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province.

MoD: Artsakh defense army did not carry out fortification work in Askeran region

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that allegedly at around 9:30am Friday, the Artsakh Defense Army units carried out fortification work in the Askeran region of Artsakh, and which was purportedly stopped as a result of the actions taken by the Azerbaijani units, is another disinformation.

Azerbaijan dictator Aliyev claimed that there are hidden armed groups in Artsakh forests. Artak Beglaryan
UN: Karabakh Armenians’ mass displacement is linked to military operation, 9-month blockade by Azerbaijan
234 people forcibly displaced from Artsakh continue medical treatment in Armenia
U.S. denies Russia’s accusations of interfering in South Caucasus for ‘geopolitical ambitions’, says it seeks peace
Armenia PM: We are ready to continue meetings in 3+3 format
more news

Analytical

A Peace to Fail All Peace Why the Armenia-Azerbaijan Normalization Process is Doomed

On July 15, 2023, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the sixth round of trilateral peace talks in Brussels mediated by European Council President Charles Michel.

The Humanitarian Crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh Exacerbates Regional Instability

Opinion: The EU needs to facilitate a dialogue between Baku and Stepanakert

All news from section

Interview

Iran to compete with Israel for influence in Azerbaijan, says expert

Azerbaijan doesn’t generally seek to fully cut off its relations with Iran but is rather aiming to push Iran to launch the Rasht-Astara section of the North-South corridor and build the 162km long railway, according to expert on Iran Harut Artin Arakelyan.

Without broad public support, it is not only impossible to assume the burden of responsibility, but also pointless. Samvel Babayan

Azerbaijan tried and is trying to compensate for the lack of any legal argument for its claims to Nagorno-Karabakh with aggression. Masis Mayilian

All news from section

Photos

Anti-blockade protest held in Artsakh Republic
Anti-blockade protest held in Artsakh Republic
"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

‘Sending love to all Armenian people in Armenia and Artsakh,’ Snoop Dogg’s shout-out ahead of Yerevan show

All news from section

''Artsakh Little Singers'' Ensemble held reporting concert

An event dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the formation of the First Republic of Armenia held in Stepanakert

Azerbaijanis razed to the ground the Memorial of Glory perpetuating the memory of those fallen in the Great Patriotic War

Sport

Artsakh athlete registered achievments in the boxing championship

All news from section

Artsakh weightlifting championship held in Stepanakert

Shant Sargsyan and Elina Danielian to compete at European Pairs Blitz Chess Championship

Armenia beat Wales 4-2 in Euro 2024 qualifier in Cardiff

Diaspora

Demonstration condemning Azeri actions against Nagorno-Karabakh held in Buenos Aires

All news from section

Congressmen seek to prohibit U.S. military aid to Azerbaijan

Los Angeles demonstrators call on France, China and UK to take UNSC action to end Nagorno-Karabakh blockade

American Armenians encircle Azerbaijan consulate building

International

More than 187,000 people in Gaza leave their homes

All news from section

International airlines halt flights to Israel amid safety concerns

Erdogan says everybody wins with peace in Ukraine

Ukrainians widely use cluster munitions on battlefield — Putin

Most Read

month

week

day

Search