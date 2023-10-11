The Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia has launched the https://dimum.ssa.am platform, in which those forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh can enter their names and surnames and verify whether they are beneficiaries of the monetary assistance provided by the Armenian government.

October 11, 2023, 16:38 234 people forcibly displaced from Artsakh continue medical treatment in Armenia

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: In the platform, they can get familiarized with the process of attaching respective applications by minors, too. Nazeli Baghdasaryan, press secretary of the Armenian prime minister, announced this during the press conference Wednesday, news.am informs.

According to her, at the moment, 234 people forcibly displaced from Karabakh continue to be treated in Armenia’s health institutions, 76 of them are in severe condition, and 11 others—in critical condition. Also, seven children forcibly displaced from Karabakh are in moderate condition, and their treatment is continuing.

As for the registrations in the primary healthcare system of Armenia, 21,743 forcibly displaced people from Karabakh have already been registered in the country’s outpatient clinics and polyclinics.

"A number of medical patients [forcibly displaced people from Karabakh] have already been transferred to [several] other countries in order to monitor their future state of health. They have been transferred to Bulgaria, France, Spain, and [some] other countries," explained the press secretary of the Armenian PM.