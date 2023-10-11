Allegations that the United States has ‘geopolitical ambitions’ in the South Caucasus are ‘absolutely not true’ and Washington’s only goal is to ensure lasting peace and stability between Armenia and Azerbaijan, U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller has said.

October 11, 2023, 14:08 U.S. denies Russia’s accusations of interfering in South Caucasus for ‘geopolitical ambitions’, says it seeks peace

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has accused the United States of interfering in the South Caucasus for geopolitical ambitions and destabilizing the situation.

“Well, that’s absolutely not true,” U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said at a press briefing when asked to respond to the accusation.

“Our only goal in the South Caucasus, in the relationship between Armenia and Azerbaijan, is to ensure a lasting peace and stability and of course to ensure that the humanitarian needs and rights of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh are protected,” Miller added.