Armenia PM: We are ready to continue meetings in 3+3 format

Armenia is ready to continue the meetings in the 3+3 format. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this in an interview to Public Television, news.am inform.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Regarding the 3+3 format, when the founding meeting took place, certain principles were also determined there, and we are ready to work in that format and attach importance to it. Why is it important? Because we often discuss the regional agenda in distant places and do not discuss it in this region. Of course, the international community, our partners are very important, but suddenly the impression should not be created in the region that we have a sarcastic attitude towards the countries and relations of our region," said the Armenian PM.

Pashinyan added that Armenia is ready for the next meeting in Tehran with 3+3 format—but of course, after certain discussions.